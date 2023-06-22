Strawberry farmers say high temperatures have caused crops to ripen faster

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Those connected to the strawberry farming industry say a warm and dry June has affected crops.
Local farmers say the heat has caused many strawberries to ripen faster than normal.
"Strawberries yield over a month," said Heartland Farm CEO David W. Myers. "The magic that I have to do when I sell to the public is, I have to get the berries ripe and the people here at the same time."
Myers said this can oftentimes be a difficult task.
"When it gets warm and the berries come faster, and more people spend time inside in the air condition, the berries get ahead of the people," Myers said.
Heartland farms has produced over eight acres of strawberries this harvest season. While that's comparable to years past, Myers said the high temperatures have ripened the berries too quickly.
"Strawberries are a cool climate plant, they like 45-55 degree nights," Myers said. "During the day 70 to 80 degrees is ideal, they don't really like anything much past 80."
Myers estimates that the weather is 10 to 15 degrees above average for some weeks.
Heartland Farm Planter Enis Alibegic said, this is the perfect time to shop for fresh strawberries.
"You'll have a lot of boxes no matter what," Alibegic said. "I don't see a loss in berries so everything seems pretty good to me."
Despite this year's challenges, both Myer and Alibegic say they look forward to the rest of the season.
Heartland Farms is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.