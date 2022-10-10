Stolen vehicle pursuit results in separate crash, foot chase

CEDAR FALLS/WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Cedar Falls police responded to a call concerning a stolen vehicle near the business district on Highway 58 and Viking Road just after 7 p.m. Monday. After attempting to stop the car-- it took off, leading officers on a chase.
The pursuit followed on Highway 58-- with the car's driver swiping another car on the Greenhill Road exit. The driver of that vehicle is reportedly uninjured.
Officers were able to successfully spike the stolen vehicle after it had crossed into Waterloo near Fletcher and University Avenue, where the driver and passenger then attempted to flee on foot.
Both occupants were taken into custody as juvenile offenders and have been referred to the juvenile court system. Their charges include theft of a motor vehicle, eluding, reckless driving, unlawful use of a credit card, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana and various driving violations.
Cedar Falls Police were assisted on the scenes by Waterloo Police, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and The Rasmusson Towing Company.