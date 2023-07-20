Step back in time at Dunkerton Days this weekend

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Dust off your cassette tapes and tease your hair; the town of Dunkerton is going back to the 80's this weekend for their annual 'Dunkerton Days' celebration.
The festivities kick off Thursday night with the Little Miss/Mister Dunkerton Contest before the full fanfare begins Friday with the Main Street Showdown: Annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show along with live music well into the night. Other events are taking place all weekend with fun for the whole family.
Sam Hauptly, a member of the Dunkerton Days Committee, joined us live on the KWWL News at Noon to talk more about the weekend ahead. You can watch the full interview below.
More information can be found on the Dunkerton Days Facebook Page.