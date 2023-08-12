Stem and Stein: Taking your tastebuds on a journey through Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Valley's premiere beer and wine testing festival returned to Waterloo Saturday with the 11th annual Stem and Stein: Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival.
Taking your tastebuds on a journey through Iowa, vendors from around 40 breweries and wineries across the state set up shop at the Riverloop Ampitheater for the evening.
Second State Brewery in Cedar Falls and Iowa Brewing Company in Cedar Rapids were among those set up to talk with the public. The owners saying events like these aren't so much for the publicity of attracting people to their business. Instead, it's to connect with their customers and help pay it forward by helping out those benefiting from the festival.
Tickets were $40 for the event with all proceeds going to help out the Waterloo Center for the Arts.