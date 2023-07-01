State Troopers remind drivers to stay safe on the roads during busy holiday travel weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- As July 4th festivities, including backyard cookouts, pool parties, and fireworks, get underway, the Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to stay safe on the roads.
AAA predicts 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations this holiday weekend, an increase of 2.4% from last year.
The Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state to step up patrols and crack down on drunk driving.
Several Iowa law enforcement agencies, including the Iowa State Patrol, are participating in the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. It runs from July 1 to July 5.
Every year, the Iowa State Patrol said roughly one-third of all traffic fatalities involve alcohol or impaired related.
In Iowa last year, 57% of the deaths on Iowa roadways during the July 4th holiday weekend involved alcohol.
The State Patrol responded to 36 crashes last Fourth of July weekend, including five deadly ones, which killed eight people.
"We want people to enjoy the holiday and to celebrate responsibly," Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes said. "Drunk driving endangers those behind the wheel, their passengers, and other people on the road. Our law enforcement partners know how to spot an impaired driver and will not hesitate to pull them over. If you're going to drink, plan for a sober ride."
The Independence Day weekend has historically been one of the deadliest on Iowa roads. The National Safety Council estimates 619 people could die on U.S. roads this Fourth of July weekend.
So far this year, 162 people have died in crashes on Iowa roadways. 51% have not been wearing a seatbelt.
The number of deaths so far this year than at the same point in the last five years. 2022 is the closest at 147, followed by 2021 and 2019 at 142.
In 2021, The Iowa Department of Public Safety and Iowa State Patrol created the statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. The eventual goal in the long term is for zero deaths on Iowa roads, but the incremental goal has been to get the number down under 300. That has not happened since 1925.