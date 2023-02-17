State to help local fire departments replace gear damaged in Marengo explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will help fire departments who responded to the fire and explosion at C6-Zero in Marengo replace destroyed gear.
More than 20 fire departments from the surrounding area and Marengo's 28 volunteer firefighters responded after an explosion at the facility explosion injured several people in December.
"We've had big fires but not like that," Mark Swift, the Marengo Fire Department Treasurer, said.
Swift said one of the tubs holding melted asphalt shingles caught fire and leaked out the mixture it had inside.
"We were walking around in it, and it got its petroleum-based product, and all of our gear got stained or contaminated," he said.
Asphalt is petroleum based. This means that the mixture, which was all over the firefighter's fireproof gear, makes that gear highly flammable.
They tried cleaning the gear themselves with little success. The department sent them to special cleaning places in Chicago and Colorado Springs to ensure they wouldn't be flammable when they got done cleaning.
While the gear was being cleaned, the department used the uncontaminated equipment of some volunteer firefighters who did not respond to the fire and old gear from the West Des Moines Fire Department.
"We were able to scramble with some of the gear we had here. So we're able to get about half of the firemen would have gear and the other half did not, and that's why we had to clean in two shifts," Swift said. "Firemen would have gear even if they didn't have to go into a fire. If you were at a structure fire went outside, you were okay with your gear. You just couldn't go into a house with that contaminated gear."
The total cost of the cleaning is around $3,000.
"We got it cleaned, and we're in the process of getting measured for new gear, but the dilemma we have with the new gear is that it's six months out," Swift said. "You can't get new gear for six months or six months behind in manufacturing new gear."
Replacements will be expensive. It costs $3,000 to outfit a firefighter with pants, a coat, boots and a helmet. With 28 firefighters, that is in the ballpark of $84,000.
The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is coordinating with the Iowa County Emergency Management Agency to replace damaged equipment and expended goods. All agencies on the scene and directly affected by the explosion and fire at C6-Zero are eligible.
The department will spend up to $640,000 from the Iowa Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund.
How it will work is Iowa County Emergency Management will submit an application to the department listing the items that need to be replaced and the costs. After the state reviews and approves the application, Iowa County Emergency Management will purchase the items and submit reimbursement requests to the state.
"We have a small budget," Swift said. We will get the new gear one way or the other, but if the state would do it, they would certainly help us out a lot since we have other needs as well."
Marengo is a volunteer fire department. Their operating budget comes from the people in the fire district and people in the city of Marengo. They also raise a lot of their own money through a benefit and auction every year.
Under a consent order granting the temporary injunction, which was filed on February 6, Friday was the deadline for C6-Zero to complete the requirements of a Site Assessment Plan required by the DNR's Emergency Order, which was put in place about a week after the explosion.
In essence, a site assessment plan is a written proposal for how to study the types, amounts, and sources of contaminants present. It includes management practices, inventory records, a methodology for obtaining groundwater flow information and a methodology for identifying contaminant plumes.
The company also has to provide the DNR with a complete list of chemical substances or mixtures present at the facility during the explosion, including "the chemical constituents of any claimed trade secret or proprietary chemical compound, and the known or estimated concentration and quantity of the chemical in every chemical substance or mixture."
Under the consent order, C6-Zero is required to allow the Iowa DNR to access its Marengo facility "upon prior and reasonable notice" It specifies the company "shall not refuse entry or access to, or harass, obstruct, or otherwise interfere in any way with the activities of authorized representatives of the DNR who seek entry or access to the property." Last month, the DNR said it still not gained access to the facility in the weeks and months since issuing an Emergency Order.
C6-Zero will also pay a sum of $333,580.00 to environmental remediation company EcoSource for "assessment and remediation" work in response to the dangerous conditions caused by the explosion.
The company will also set aside an additional $75,000 into a trust account for further funding of the assessment work.
The State of Iowa is partnering with Tetrasolv Services, an Indiana company, to treat the nearby water basin for harmful chemicals. They will clean up polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS. According to the Iowa DNR, the chemicals are used in firefighting foams.
According to the contract, the state will pay Tetrasolv Services $834,740 to ensure that "FAS components are treated to below detection levels before being discharged into the Iowa River. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan.
You can read the contract below.