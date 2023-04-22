State, local officials prepare for flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Saturday it is working with counties along the Mississippi River to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with major flooding expected in the next several days.
"Counties all along the Mississippi River are gearing up for potential floods as water heads down the Mississippi," Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management John Benson said. "HSEMD is coordinating with our county emergency management partners to ensure they have the resources they need to protect their citizens and communities, including pumps, sandbags, up-to-date flood forecasts, and planning and technical assistance."
Officials urged Iowans who live along the Mississippi River to be ready and plan to evacuate their homes if needed. They also recommend having an emergency kit packed with supplies for several days.
"The time to prepare is now, and one of the most important things you can do is sign up for emergency alerts for your area through Alert Iowa or use another alerting tool such as a NOAA weather radio," Benson said.
Stay updated on the latest forecast for your community and follow all instructions and guidance from your local officials.
Stay with the Storm Track 7 Weather Team for the latest information on flooding conditions over the next several days.
Iowans can sign up for Alert Iowa here.
CLICK HERE for the latest river levels and forecast along the Mississippi River.
As water levels continue to rise, they are expected to top-recorded river levels.
According to the National Weather Service, based on the latest information on Saturday morning, the river has risen to 20.8 feet at the Railroad Bridge in Dubuque and 19.4 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam. It is expected to reach major flood stage 24.5 feet at the railroad bridge and 23 feet at the lock and dam next week. The predicted crest is between Saturday, April 29, and Monday, May 1.
As of Friday the water is at 20 feet, already flooding over Marquette's boat ramp and riverside recreation area.
Local, state and federal officials are all closely monitoring the situation.
If you come across a flooded road, don't walk, drive or swim across it. You should also avoid bridges over fast moving water. You can find more on flood safety and preparedness here.