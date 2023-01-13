State lawmakers advance Governor Reynolds school choice bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- State lawmakers are moving quickly on Governor Reynolds' "School Choice Bill." On Thursday, a Senate education subcommittee voted to advance the bill to be voted on by the full committee.
For the past two legislative sessions, Governor Reynolds has tried to pass bills that would take taxpayer money set aside for public schools and give it directly to parents who want to send their children to private schools as a 'scholarship'.
Under her proposal, families who choose to send their kids to a private school will get $7,598 in an education savings account, the same amount of funding the state provides for each child that attends a public school.
"It will give opportunities to people who don't currently have them," Trish Wilger, Executive Director of the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education, said. "They'll be able to choose what educational setting they feel will work best for their kids and their family."
The money currently goes to public school districts. It will instead go to the families, and they can use it for things like tuition. Under the Governor's proposal, the district will keep some funds, around $1,000, but not the full $8,800.
"To remain competitive, we need to be increasing our expenditures for public schools as opposed to adding a billion dollars to the general budget of the state of Iowa for private school tuition," Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said. "With the inflation rate, our public schools have to pay higher prices for diesel fuel for heating their schools and paper products. Every expenditure has gone up for our schools. When we are not increasing the amount of money that schools have to use to pay the bills and bring in high-quality educators into our buildings, it will drastically make a difference on how our public schools will continue to function."
The plan will be phased in over the next three years for students already at a private school. The first two years of the plan will include income limits.
In year one, families can be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $83,250 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 14,068 students in the first year, with a price tag of $106.9 million.
In the second year, families be at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, or the Governor's office estimates $111,000 for a family of four. The Governor's staff predicts there will be 5,996 new students, and the program will cost $156.2 million in the second year.
After that, there are no income limits, and every student and family is eligible. The Governor's office estimates there will be 19,989 new students in the third year, costing $313.9 million.
The Governor's staff estimates the education savings account program will cost $918 million over the next four years.
"It's helping out families who are scrimping and sacrificing this day in the non-public schools," Wilger said. "Middle-income families are getting more and more squeezed out of being able to afford private school. They don't qualify for existing financial aid that's very limited, nor can they afford the tuition to those schools. This will go a long way toward helping working and middle class families."
Beranek and ISEA oppose the school voucher bill.
"Our public schools are here to serve all Iowa's children. We work to ensure that any child who enters our classroom, whether a child with special needs or is a gifted and talented child, we are providing the services that they need," Beranek said. "Some private schools choose who they allow to attend their schools. And once that begins to happen, private dollars should be used to attend those private institutions."
Opponents have expressed concern that Reynolds's plan would defund public education in the state, especially in more rural areas.
"If there are families not living in a community because there is no longer a public school system, or that public school system isn't able to offer the same high-quality education we have now," Beranek said. "Those businesses will suffer, families will move, and we will see a continued reduction in the number of districts we have. Possibly some of our smaller towns will shrivel up and no longer exist."
The full senate Education committee still needs to vote on and pass it before it can come up on the Senate floor.
The House Education Reform Committee will hold a public hearing at the statehouse at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.