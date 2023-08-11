St. Jude hoping Sweet Corn Festival will power ministry and youth education

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - After a year of anticipation and a few days of shucking and husking corn, the 48th Annual St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival is back in Cedar Rapids.
Since 1976, the Sweet Corn Festival has provided a safe and fun-filled environment.
In fact, the festival has grown significantly over the years, and people from all across the map travel to join in on the festivities. The three day festival is expected to bring 30,000 people from all over to Cedar Rapids.
Phil Heibert said he traveled over 12 hours to his hands on this year's crops.
"For the last 25-years I've been smuggling sweet corn back to Texas," Heibert said. "I will eat half a dozen as a whole meal and that is it."
Hundreds of community members came out a day before the festival to help husk and clean 18,000 ears of corn.
Festival Chairman Bill Miller said this year's corn is provided by Oelwein-based Kerns Homegrown.
Miller said the community can expect lots of flavor adding, "It's very sweet and we just add some good butter to it, and just make it happen."
Committee Member Joseph Retek said this years festival will have a little something for everyone.
"We have a carnival, kids games, a prayer wall, beer tent, we have a bag game happening," Retek said. "There's so much more happening here and it feels like a mini county fair."
All proceeds from this years event will go towards youth education, families in need, and the St. Jude Ministry.
Pastor Nick March said he is ready to welcome in this year's crowds.
"It brings all these people to us that we might not see week to week," March said. "We just love welcoming them here to our grounds and to our church."
This years festival launches Friday at 5 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church.
There will be a free shuttle from Midwest Aerospace parking lot.
For a full list of this all the festivities click here.