Six taken to hospital following care facility fire

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Six residents of an assisted care facility in Guttenberg were taken to the hospital after a fire Thursday night.
The Guttenberg Fire Department arrived at the group home to find it engulfed in flames at 8:33 p.m. on 523 N 2nd St. Crews determined smoke and fire was coming from the south end of the building.
Upon arrival, first responders were told five people lived in the facility at the time of the fire. Staff at the facility had not located these residents.
First responders found four residents outside the building. One resident was found inside. Another person injured was an employee of Imagine the Possibilities, who had been helping get people out of the home.
All six were assisted by EMS and taken to the Guttenberg Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Current conditions are not known.
The fire department cleared the scene at 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Crews returned at 2 a.m. for hot spots and fire flare ups.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office is assisting in the ongoing investigation. Currently, there are no obvious signs of foul play.
The Guttenberg Fire Department was assisted by the Garnavillo and Garber Fire Departments, Guttenberg Ambulance, Garnavillo EMS, Clayton County Sheriff's Department, Guttenberg Police Department and Iowa State Fire Marshal.
This is a developing story. Below is the initial report.
