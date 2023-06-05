Sister city agreement for Ferizaj and Cedar Falls presented to council

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Cedar Falls officially has around 40,000 more 'honorary citizens' from Ferizaj, Kosovo after an official sister-city agreement signing in May.
"They’re home to Camp Bondsteel, a military base that many of our national Guard troops have served at in Iowa. So they wanted a strong connection with the National Guard and the city, so I jumped at that chance to be part of it. This has been 3 years in the making roughly," explains Cedar Falls mayor, Rob Green.
Mayor Green just returned from the 10-day trip, in conjunction with the University of Northern Iowa's own trip to Kosovo. Iowa and New York are the only two states in the country with Kosovo consulates. First introduced in 2013 by then-governor Terry Branstad, four Iowa cities have now created Kosovo sister city agreements, with more in the process.
"Kosovo is one of the most pro-American countries in the world. We were instrumental in stopping the genocide at the hands of the Serbians back in 2000, so they still have profound gratitude for what America did for them," he said.
The sister city agreement outlines partnerships in economic development, culture and education. Mayor Green hopes the partnership will mirror others in the state, with exchange programs for Cedar Falls students and schools.
"Now that’s in place, we have the support and ability to have some funding from the government of Kosovo to help facilitate these student exchanges," he said.
After meeting with local law enforcement, he hopes the city will develop exchanges within the force too.
"I would love to have just one of their officers come here maybe for 3 weeks, at the same time we send an officer over, have it covered through a Fulbright scholarship or US Aid so it’s not a city expense, but just to share experiences and build friendships and relationships over time so that as they have other exchanges we can be part of that as well."
During his trip, Kosovo made international headlines for unrest in the northern part of the country. Mayor Green says his time in the country still felt safe and secure, despite the news.
"When we see in the headlines, even this morning, it says NATO sends 700 more troops to reinforce Kosovo, but it’s not the whole city is under siege, it’s a couple of cities in the north, kind of like Northern Ireland in the 70s and 80s."
Mayor Green was inspired by the Kosovars' hospitality and warmness- visiting his first mosque, and interacting with people at the several different nature sites.
"The acceptance and the hospitality and warm friendliness of Kosovars really stuck with me- I said we need a lot more of this in America."
The Mayors exchanged gifts at their meeting. Mayor Green was presented a replica statuette of the Goddess of Varosh, a symbol representing the key to the city, and the first by Ferizaj.
"I’m glad I’ll be able to wave the flag for Kosovo here in Cedar Falls," says Green, adding, "in Kosovo, you’ll feel like you’re home."
And with this new agreement signed, there's a new beginning for a friendship for years to come.
"I can see so much potential. Particularly for Kosovars where Iowa is talking about a need for a workforce, and we have all these talented people, very smart in Kosovo. I just hope we can work out economic ties between Iowa and Kosovo more smartly so we can help build up their economy while also benefiting Iowa at the same time," Green concluded.
Mayor Green created a packet going into full detail about his trip to Kosovo: