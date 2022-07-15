Significant rainfall leads to Clayton County flooding

READ MORE: Rainfall totals through 7 AM Friday 7/15
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Having received several inches of rainfall, some areas in Clayton County experienced flooding Friday morning.
According to a post from Clayton County Conservation, the Bloody Run Campground is one of the effected areas of flooding so far.
The post details several inches of rain leading to standing water and washed out culverts in the road that have led to the park's closure.
Video shared from North Iowa Times on Facebook showcases streams of water traveling down Center Street in McGregor. According to the post, some townspeople have recorded nearly five inches of rain overnight.