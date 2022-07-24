Shots fired in Marion on Sunday morning; none injured and no arrests made

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired around Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue on Sunday morning. Nobody was injured and no suspects are in custody.
According to a press release, the calls came in around 7:37 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a red car and a red SUV driving north on Lincoln Drive after the shots were fired, but before officers arrived.
Officers located shell casings and retrieved video from a citizen's ring doorbell camera. Even though no injuries were sustained, officers are treating the shooting as a targeted incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Other agencies that assisted were the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Marion Fire Department.