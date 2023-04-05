Shelter from the Storm: Agencies preparing amid stormy start to Spring

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - It's been an active start to Spring across Iowa, with a pair of severe storms spawning tornadoes, hail, rain, and wind across parts of the Hawkeye state within a week of each other.
Still, neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night are keeping emergency management officials from preparing themselves and their communities for severe weather this Spring.
Officials in Black Hawk County are working with several local agencies, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the Iowa Disaster Human Resource Council, to assign designated shelters should disaster arise.
Black Hawk County Emergency Management Coordinator Mindy Benson also organized a volunteer call line with the Cedar Valley Volunteer Center for anyone who needs to find their closest shelter.
In addition to regular testing, Benson says Black Hawk County is fine-tuning their outdoor siren system.
While many counties follow similar protocols to set off their outdoor warning sirens, each county has their own criteria.
Benson says sirens will sound in Black Hawk County when sustained winds reach 70 mile per hour, when a trained spotter sees a funnel, or when a tornado warning is issued.
Still, those sirens have their own limitations. Officials say those sirens are only designed to be heard outdoors, meaning people may not always hear them inside.
Benson adds it's important to haver several ways to receive weather alerts. The warning comes after Washington County suffered a siren failure during severe storms in March.
"If you have possibly turned your alerts off because you are tired of hearing the tornado warnings from [March 31], or maybe the severe winter weather, go ahead and turn those back on," Benson said. "Those little key indicators can really save you time, effort, and possibly some injuries."