"She was a real light": Library co-worker remembers family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Cedar Falls community is continuing to mourn the loss of the members of the Schmidt family.
Tyler Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt were shot and killed while camping in the Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday morning. The Schmidt's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack. Later in the day, authorities found the suspected gunman dead of what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"On one hand and all American happy perfect family, but they're completely irreplaceable, and this is just a tremendous loss," Julia Wehr said. "It is devastating and completely unfair."
Wehr worked closely with Sarah at the library. Both were library assistants and worked almost all of the same shifts. She got to know the rest of Sarah's family because they were frequent visitors to the library.
"Even though she was always checking books out for them, the fun of going to the library is being able to pick up books yourself when you're a little one," Wehr said. "They would stop in with Tyler when Sarah would be at work, and it was always fun to see them."
She said Sarah was very passionate about nature. Her family loved the outdoors, and she always looked for different parks to go and hike.
"They were so vibrant and full of life and took advantage of any opportunity to go outside the active snowshoeing, hiking, camping," Wehr said. "They made the most of everything about the outdoors."
The Schmidt family previously lived in Lawrence, Kansas, and Sarah worked with the University of Kansas.
"She was such a well-rounded, well-versed person because she did so many different things," Wehr said.
Schmidt's brother told Associated Press reporters that the couple had lived in the area from 2012-2018 before moving to Cedar Falls, Iowa. Tyler also used to work as a software engineer with a company in Overland Park, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Sarah started at the library in September 2021 and quickly excelled.
"I think just being a regular library patron herself, she thought this would be a good opportunity for herself, and it certainly was," Wehr said. "She started, and she was innovative, smart and creative. She was just a perfect fit. We will miss her so much every day."
In two quickly became more than just co-workers and good friends. The news of Sarah's death has been devastating for the small library staff, and Sarah said they are all leaning on one another as they mourn her loss and navigate through this difficult time.
"It's just such a tremendous loss," Wehr said. "She was just funny, sarcastic, and so smart."
Wehr said Sarah had a way of connecting with people. Right away, she was able to make people feel comfortable and at ease.
"She just had a way of communicating with you that was pure and genuine. She was just extremely personable," Wehr said. "I think it would be hard for anyone not to gravitate towards her and not be friends with her. She was a true light."
Brand new artwork on one of the windows at the library has Sarah, Tyler and Lula's names and says, "gone too soon but always in our hearts." The library has become a growing memorial with flowers.
"I wish she could be here to see the outpouring of love and support," Wehr said. "It's incredible, and she touched a lot of people."
A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been created to help Arlo in the wake of the tragedy. At the time of this publishing, the page has generated nearly $163,000 worth of donations. That money will go into a trust to give him more financial stability in the future.
The library is accepting cards, mementos, drawings, and anything else as a sign of love and support from the community to remember the Schmidt family.
They ask that all items be brought in during the library's regular business hours and placed in the front atrium.
Friends have set up a meal train account for the family. People can either contribute funds or provide an actual meal to them.