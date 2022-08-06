Sgt. Jim Smith's home church honors local and area heroes

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL)- The church Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith called home honored local first responders for their service and sacrifice on Saturday.
Jesup Bible Fellowship, the home church of the late Sgt. Smith, invited all heroes and their families to its free outdoor 'Hero Weekend" at the church in Jesup.
Sgt. Smith was shot and killed while responding to a standoff in Grundy Center in April 2021. He served 27 years with the Iowa State Patrol. At the time of his death, Sgt. Smith worked at the Oelwein District 10 office.
"It was a great loss when he was killed last year," Amanda Anderson, a church member and volunteer at Saturday's event, said. "The church wanted to do something to honor not just him, but all first responders."
They invited all law enforcement personnel, current military and veterans, first responders, corrections officers, EMS, firefighters, conservation officers and their families to come to the church for a family-friendly day of fun, food and entertainment.
The free outdoor event had activities for kids and adults, live music and plenty of food.
Sgt. Smith's home church is looking at building a permanent hero center, a multi-purpose center where people can hold events and honor our local and area heroes. Anderson said they are still in the beginning phases of planning and fundraising for the center. Proceeds from sales of Twisted Energy Nutrition products and Honor And Respect LLC merchandise went toward the Hero Center.
Sgt. Smith's church will continue to pay tribute to him on Sunday morning. They will have cinnamon rolls at 8 a.m., and at 9 a.m., they will play the last sermon that Sgt. Smith gave before his death.