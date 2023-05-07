Severe storms knock down trees, temporarily knock out power

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Severe storms moved through Eastern Iowa late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, bringing large hail and strong winds. The storms produced up to baseball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Dave Wilson said Oxford and Tiffin had downed trees or power lines. There was damage to the Green Castle Aero Club. During the storm, a semi-truck flipped over on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 232.
Amana Elementary School in Iowa County had damage to its pool roof. It will be closed until further notice, but the rest of the building is fine. There are no plans to cancel or delay instruction, but playground surfaces may have some limitations.
The City of West Liberty reported several downed trees along Calhoun Street and East 4th Street. Once the storm blew through, public works crews were able to get the street clear.
Customers in Johnson, Cedar, Iowa and Keokuk counties were without power for a few hours after the early afternoon round of storms came through. As of 11:00 p.m., more than 1,000 customers in Johnson County were still without power.
There are no reports of any serious injuries.
Here are some of the storm photos sent in by KWWL viewers: