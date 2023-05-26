Several Iowa park rangers say they are fully booked for Memorial Day

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - Millions of Americans are set to celebrate Memorial Day and the unofficial start of Summer in a big way this year.
AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day Weekend, a 7 percent increase from last year
Back here at home, park supervisors across Iowa are expecting a holiday spike at public campgrounds over the weekend.
The Department of Natural Resources say many of their parks, like George Wyth State Park in Black Hawk County, often receives bookings for major holiday weekends a year in advance.
All 69 sites at George Wyth State Park are fully booked this Memorial Day Weekend.
Park Manager Lori Eberhard says it will be important for visitors to obey all the safety protocols.
"We can only have so many boats on that lake at time, and we only have so many trailers that can park at a time," Eberhard said. "So there will most like be a waiting line."
Eberhard said if everybody follows the rules, everybody will have a good time.
"There are items you have to have on your boat, there rules you have to follow, it is for your safety," said Eberhard.
Eberhard said the park will be checking to make sure visitors out on the water have fitted lifejackets, a throw cushion, a fire extinguisher, and a horn or a whistle.
Black Hawk County Conservation officials say they will be operating with all hands on deck this weekend.
Big Woods Lake Recreation Area is almost fully booked for the weekend, and staff want to remind visitors to be respectful of their neighbors.
North Unit Ranger Karl Kozak said this makes it a more enjoyable experience for everyone.
"In the campground, if you are going to enjoy a fire make sure to be respectful of everyone around you," said Kozak. "It is also important to make sure that you clean up after yourselves and enjoy the weekend."
George Wyth State Park will be open from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Big Woods Lake Recreation Area will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.