School district embarks on therapy dog program expansion

APLINGTON, Iowa. (KWWL) - Plenty of school districts across eastern Iowa welcomed students and staff back to the classroom this week, but one district took things to another level- bringing therapy dogs back to school.
The Aplington-Parkersburg School District already has two therapy dogs and will soon introduce their third.
"We will have Penny join us soon at Parkersburg Elementary," Superintendent Travis Fleshner said.
Penny the Goldendoodle is still training with 'My Angel With Paws' and will need to pass some public access tests before she starts this school year.
The pups come courtesy of the AP Paw Pac Program- an initiative designed to provide social and emotional support all across their buildings.
Aplington Middle School Teacher Sara Janssen said the idea came from her former students.
"I had a group of students that really got on board with this idea," Janssen said. "They had a proposal and presented it to the school board and administration."
The students then started to collect community donations for the therapy dogs. Janssen said her former students even reached out to High View Animal Hospital to help fund the food and vet costs.
"They raised money through coin wars and little things they could do in the building," Janssen said.
Golden Retriever 'Willow' was the first therapy dog introduced to the district, and not too long after Labradoodle 'Phoebe' was welcomed.
7th Grader Tyler Wedeking said he has a special bond with Phoebe.
"She's a companion and just keeps everybody happy," Wedeking said. "If anything is going wrong she just knows how to make everybody's day better."
Janssen said there are a lot of benefits to having these therapy dogs in the classroom.
"They provide not only physical support, but also emotional support and social support," Janssen said. "Social and emotional support is something we are seeing a big need with our students."
The district's goal is to one day have a therapy dog in each of the schools.