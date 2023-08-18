Saving Blueberry: Community solves 'catastrophe'

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After more than 24 hours in a Five Seasons neighborhood tree, Blueberry the cat is back on land, thanks to a community wide response.
Blueberry ran up after being let outside, and his owner Becky Todd says it's been a hassle trying to get him down.
"We’ve had people helping out, putting blankets underneath, in case the cat falls. A gentleman across the way he allowed us to use his ladder, which is behind me, to try to climb up there and get the cat. Unfortunately every time someone tries to climb up there the cat climbs higher."
Todd contacted the fire department and utility companies, but they said they couldn't help.
"I pretty much get told that there’s nothing can do. Fire departments don’t- they’ve never helped with cats getting out of trees before- the electric company said because there’s no power lines around it’s not an emergency."
Instead, her neighborhood has been working hard to do anything they can to bring Blueberry to the ground.
"Everybody’s just been trying to help out, making phone calls to people they know with things," she said, adding, "I could not ask for a better community."
This afternoon, a neighbor used a 40 foot ladder and bucket, landing Blueberry on all four legs, back on the ground.
Todd says while thankful, she just wishes authorities would have been more helpful.
"I just wish that the fire department would offer more help, just because it’s not important to them doesn’t mean that the animal is not important to somebody else. I look at my four legged animals as my children."