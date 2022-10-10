Rollover accident on Highway 20 results in serious injuries

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Cedar Falls Police and Fire responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 20 and Highway 58.
Officers say the driver was suffering a medical incident while traveling Westbound, entering the median between the Westbound and Eastbound overpasses.
The vehicle went airborne twice-- before finally landing on its side on the west side of Highway 58. The driver had to be pulled from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.