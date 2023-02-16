Roads Snow Covered in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa DOT is now reporting roads are completely snow covered in Johnson County, and a snow ban remains in effect.
More than seven inches of snow has been reported in parts of Johnson County this morning.
Authorities have also issued snow bans for Iowa and Linn Counties.
ORIGINAL STORY AT 6 AM TODAY:
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Iowa DOT has issued a 'Travel Not Advised' warning in Johnson County as snow accumulates this morning.
The county is also under a tow ban.
This morning a semi jackknifed off of I-80 in Coralville. More accidents are expected as conditions worsen throughout the day.
