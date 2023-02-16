 Skip to main content
...Snow Continues Into This Afternoon...

.Snow will continue to move across southwest into east central
Iowa tapering off late afternoon into early evening. The peak
snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will
persist until midday to early afternoon through central into eastern
Iowa. Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing
snow along with the accumulating snow dropping visibilities to under
a mile at times into mid afternoon. Give yourself plenty of space
between vehicles and extra time to reach your destination if out
on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected
through midday right across the I-35 corridor in central Iowa.
Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Roads Snow Covered in Johnson County

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAVEL NOT ADVISED JOHNSON COUNTY

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa DOT is now reporting roads are completely snow covered in Johnson County, and a snow ban remains in effect.

More than seven inches of snow has been reported in parts of Johnson County this morning.

Authorities have also issued snow bans for Iowa and Linn Counties.

ORIGINAL STORY AT 6 AM TODAY:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)-- The Iowa DOT has issued a 'Travel Not Advised' warning in Johnson County as snow accumulates this morning. 

The county is also under a tow ban.

This morning a semi jackknifed off of I-80 in Coralville. More accidents are expected as conditions worsen throughout the day.

i-80 accident

We will continue to track the snow today on Today in Iowa and your KWWL News at Noon. You can watch it live here. 