Riverside man arrested for making bomb threat inside Cedar Rapids business

CEDAR RAPIDS, (KWWL) - A Riverside man was taken into custody Sunday in Cedar Rapids after making a bomb threat inside a business.
Cedar Rapids Police were notified of the threat around 6:15 p.m. taking place in the automotive section of a business in the 3600 block of 29th Avenue Southwest.
An extra-duty officer on scene notified the Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit to come survey the area. They then started evacuating people out of the business and in the surrounding area.
Roy Boughner, 56 was arrested and taken to the Linn County Jail for allegedly making the threat. He now faces charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
Once HDU team members arrived, they placed an explosive detection robot was placed to search the area where Boughner allegedly made the threat, as well as his car for any evidence but none was found.
The area was deemed safe and secure by Cedar Rapids Police by 7:45 p.m. Nobody was injured during the incident.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation.