Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Continues Over Northern Half of Iowa This Evening,
Bitter Cold Overnight...

Light falling snow and patchy blowing snow will linger into the
evening with additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through
the highway 20 corridor and lesser amounts north and south.

Cold air settles in overnight with wind chills dropping to -20 or
colder for much of the area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with additional accumulations this evening
of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rita Hart elected chair of Iowa Democratic Party

  • Updated
  • 0
Rita Hart(D)_2nd congressional district
By Andrew Pearce

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Democratic Party Chair elected Rita Hart as its next chair on Saturday. Hart will take over for Ross Wilburn, who decided not to seek re-election for a second term.

Hart served in the Iowa Senate from 2012 to 2016, representing a district that included Clinton and northern Scott counties.

In 2018, Hart was the Democratic nominee for Iowa's Lieutenant Governor. In 2020, Hart ran against and narrowly lost to Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's Second Congressional District. 

A district-wide recount showed Miller-Meeks as the winner of the race by six votes, the tightest margin in a U.S. election in decades.

Hart beat out Brittany Ruland, a former Democratic campaign staff member, and Bob Krause, a former state representative and current chair of the Iowa Democratic Party's Veterans Caucus.

Hart is the 10th state party chair of the Iowa Democratic Party since 2010.

She takes over on the heels of the 2022 Midterm Elections, where Iowa Democrats lost all four of Iowa's U.S. House seats, a U.S. Senate seat and all but one statewide office. Republicans are entering their seventh year of controlling both chambers of the Iowa legislature and the Governor's mansion.

One of Hart's first tasks will be navigating the future of the Iowa Democratic Party after the Democratic National Convention voted on a new caucus schedule for the 2024 election cycle, booting Iowa out of its first in the nation spot.

