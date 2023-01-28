Rita Hart elected chair of Iowa Democratic Party

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Democratic Party Chair elected Rita Hart as its next chair on Saturday. Hart will take over for Ross Wilburn, who decided not to seek re-election for a second term.
Hart served in the Iowa Senate from 2012 to 2016, representing a district that included Clinton and northern Scott counties.
In 2018, Hart was the Democratic nominee for Iowa's Lieutenant Governor. In 2020, Hart ran against and narrowly lost to Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's Second Congressional District.
A district-wide recount showed Miller-Meeks as the winner of the race by six votes, the tightest margin in a U.S. election in decades.
Hart beat out Brittany Ruland, a former Democratic campaign staff member, and Bob Krause, a former state representative and current chair of the Iowa Democratic Party's Veterans Caucus.
Hart is the 10th state party chair of the Iowa Democratic Party since 2010.
She takes over on the heels of the 2022 Midterm Elections, where Iowa Democrats lost all four of Iowa's U.S. House seats, a U.S. Senate seat and all but one statewide office. Republicans are entering their seventh year of controlling both chambers of the Iowa legislature and the Governor's mansion.
One of Hart's first tasks will be navigating the future of the Iowa Democratic Party after the Democratic National Convention voted on a new caucus schedule for the 2024 election cycle, booting Iowa out of its first in the nation spot.