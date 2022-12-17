Restoration underway for vintage Dietz Motorhome

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)-- Mike Dietz had more than 50 vehicles in his collection when he died last year-- and after a large-scale estate sale, one RV caught the eye of a Denver, Iowa based repair company.
The 1972 Starcraft Starlight motorhome will undergo new renovations by The Best Detour repair team-- in hopes to restore and preserve the piece of history.
Kim Hoath, executor of Dietz's estate, says she remembers when Dietz bought the home.
“He bought it when he was my neighbor, and it sat, and then he bought this building and he rebuilt the engine put some new parts on it and as far as I know it just sat, so we’re trying to unload it," she said, adding, "they saw it and wanted it and it’s theirs now.”
Dietz lived and breathed vintage vehicles. Using the Iowa Supply Company building- he stored 56 cars, a wide range of antiques, and lots of hand made art projects.
Between sculptures made of rim parts or a bathtub made from a cradle-- Hoath says the building helps tell the story of who Dietz was.
"You come in and you look at it and you’re like wow it’s always colorful— everything is colorful and that was Mike, very colorful person."
Dietz's car collection is famous in Waterloo-- specifically for his participation in the annual Fourth Street Cruise.
“He would part them out, rebuild them all, he was not cheap he did not cut corners- these cars were his babies” Hoath said.
Dietz passed away in October of 2021, but since then, stories about him and his passions live on.
"Some people bought a car and they put his name on their plates— I’m anxious for this year’s Fourth Street Cruise because I have a feeling there is going to be a lot of his cars in the cruise," Hoath said.
Stacy and Justin Douglas are hoping to get the RV back in running condition soon, and plan to drive it in next year's cruise in honor of Dietz.
Hoath says, she's excited to see how the renovations turn out, along with all of Dietz's other cars, which will be in the cruise with them.
“I can’t wait to see it, I know it’s packed with parts because he didn’t get around to fixing it, so I really can’t wait to see what they do with it, it’ll be cool to see," she said, adding, "part of him will live on in the Fourth Street Cruise— everybody knew Mike so they’ll know his cars because they were unique just like he was.”