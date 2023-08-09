Restoration Plans for Hickory Hills Casey Lake set for November 2023

La Porte City, Iowa. (KWWL) - A popular lake will soon be under construction as the Iowa DNR and Black Hawk County Conservation work to restore Casey Lake.
Casey Lake was first constructed in 1970 at Hickory Hills Park. The destination draws in more than 25,000 visitors annually.
Overtime the well visited lake and recreation area has shown signs of aging.
The DNR said issues include poor water quality, lack of fish habitat, frequent algae blooms, and facilities that have run it's course.
In fact, issues first arose back in 2006 when the lake was first placed on the Iowa DNR's “impaired waters" list.
Waters on this list typically have pH levels outside of the normal range.
In 2019, the conservation department spoke to the DNR about potentially being part of their Lake Restoration Program.
The Lake Restoration Program provides funds to improve public water quality and recreational facilities.
Black Hawk County Conservation was approved for the program, and the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and Young Family Foundation also contributed to the restoration efforts.
Public planning meetings occurred earlier this year, with plans to start restorations November of 2023.
Lake Restoration Program Coordinator George Antoniou said, the project will work to improve water quality, increase shoreline fishing access, and update facilities.
"They are very large scale construction projects," said Antoniou. "We'll have 7,000 off load trucks roundtrip just for sediment removal, and over 3,000 feet of shoreline work."
Antoniou said he hopes the estimated 3.5 million dollar project will last 50+ years.
"This is an opportunity to reset this lake for another few generations of people to enjoy," said Antoniou.
The first step of this renovation will focus solely on Casey Lake.
The lake will be completely drained this fall so crews can work to remove around 140,000 cubic feet of sediment.
Antoniou encourages both visitors and commuters in the area to pay attention to closures and signage.