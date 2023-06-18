Residents evacuated from historic Oelwein building after bricks fall off, structural issues discovered

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL)- Officials in Oelwein evacuated and relocated 34 residents of an apartment building on Sunday after bricks fell from the front wall of the Hotel Mealey. A closer inspection found other cracks and issues which raised concerns about the 125-year-old building's structural integrity.
A large section of bricks fell from the front wall onto the sidewalk below early Sunday morning. The Hotel Mealey is located in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein and has been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1983.
Fresh on the minds of many across Iowa is the apartment collapse in Davenport last month. Before that happened, residents reported bricks falling off the side of the building and separation between the wall and brick façade.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said Oelwein Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of the bricks falling around 7 a.m.
After seeing how many bricks fell off the building, Chief Logan said first Responders asked the City of Oelwein Community Development Inspections Department to inspect the structure.
During an inspection, they found large cracks in other areas of the four-story building and other structural issues inside.
First responders decided to evacuate the building as a precaution. Police officers and firefighters went to each of the 34 units in the building to help residents gather a few items and get safely out of the building. Residents who live in the building told KWWL that many of the people who live there are elderly or disabled. They took them to the American Legion.
Logan said the property owner has been cooperative and helped find hotels or other accommodations for residents who did not immediately have another place to go to.
Crews have closed the roads and alleyways around the buildings. There are businesses on the bottom floor of the building. Those will also be closed until crews conduct further inspections on the building. Several residents told KWWL they were told that it could take several days.
Chief Logan said the city is helping the property owner connect with a structural engineer to inspect the property further and develop options.