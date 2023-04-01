Residents cleaning up, recovering after Johnson County tornadoes

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Johnson County residents are picking up their yards, sidewalks and homes after devastating tornadoes and high powered winds swept through the area Friday.
Dave Wilson is the Johnson County Emergency Management Director. Between Friday and Saturday, he says he got around three hours of sleep, trying to respond and be on the ground helping residents.
"Johnson County is no stranger to disaster. What you're seeing today is a lot of neighbors helping neighbors."
Some families were forced to shelter elsewhere, including at the American Red Cross shelter at the Coralville Recreation Center.
Pami Erickson is the Exectutive Director of the Eastern Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross, she says, it's important to get the word out these resources are available.
“When something like this happens, it’s somebody’s worst day, and we want to be able to be there quickly for them so that they can feel comfortable and safe to come to the shelter.”
Many families were spending the day Saturday just trying to process what happened in the last 24 hours. Precieuse and Madry Kahulumbanda are siblings, who came to the shelter around 10:30 Friday night. Precieuse says, she wasn't expecting the storm to come so close.
“I wasn’t panicked at first because through the years it didn’t hit us, but then my mom started taking us down to the basement and I was like ‘oh this is bad," she says, adding, "we’re doing okay but like— I miss my room and stuff. I miss my bed."
Her brother Madry, also still in shock from the powerful storm.
“When it attacked us, I just didn’t know how to react," he says, adding, "I’m just thankful my family is here— my sisters are okay, my parents are okay.”
Homes that used to be filled with laughter and memories are now destroyed from the high powered winds. Just minutes behind Coral Ridge Mall on 10th street, sidewalks and yards are filled with debris, siding and roofs. Wilson adding, some homes are night and day in comparison of damage.
"You go two- three houses down and the house is untouched-- and the next one is missing some firewood."
Several schools across the state had early releases Friday, after Johnson County was upgraded to a level 5 high-risk for storms. Wilson says, that fast action and preparedness is what contributed to lives being saved.
"The timing of this could have been catastrophic, to be honest with you. Normally we would have a lot of buses and releases going on. The schools in the area took it seriously and released early. We sat on the sirens, I haven't even counted the number of times, a significant number of times."
As of Saturday night, Johnson County has no reported fatalities. Two were sent to the University of Iowa Hospital by ambulance for their injuries, two others went to get checked out by private car.
Many are taking the time to go through neighborhoods to look at the damage left behind from the storms, but Wilson asks, you also take the time to check on those impacted.
"Be sure to help your neighbor--The looky-loos are more appreciated when you come out and stop the vehicle, assist with the clean up. Neighbors helping neighbors, Iowans helping Iowans is what it's all about."