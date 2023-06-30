Request for federal aid for Davenport building collapse denied

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- One of the requests for aid for the Davenport building collapse has been denied.
"The Davenport" apartment building collapsed on May 28, killing three people.
Governor Kim Reynolds posted a letter from Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter and Facebook Friday.
Nine days after the May 28 building collapse, Reynolds requested an emergency declaration for the State of Iowa on June 6. Reynolds requested debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance through the Public Assistance program for Scott County.
In the letter, Criswell said the request does not warrant an emergency declaration from FEMA.
"Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined the severity of the situation does not warrant an emergency declaration that provides supplemental federal emergency assistance," Criswell wrote. "Therefore, I must inform you that your request for an emergency declaration is denied."
Governor Reynolds and Iowa have 30 days to appeal the denial.
Iowa still has another request pending for a major disaster declaration.