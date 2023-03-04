REPORT: C6-Zero had 160,000 gallons of oil on site at time of December explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL)- New documents from the federal government are shedding light on the December explosion at the C6-Zero facility in Marengo and the operation as a whole. The explosion injured 20 people.
The Iowa State Fire Marshal Division has ruled the fire as accidental. The facility took asphalt shingles through a process that creates marine-grade diesel fuel. The vapors were flammable in nature. The explosion happened near the conveyor between two Trommels when a mechanical failure ignited flammable vapors, causing an air vapor explosion.
According to documents from the Environmental Protection Agency obtained through a Freedom on Information Act Request by the Des Moines Register, C6-Zero officials said they had 160,000 gallons of oil on-site during the explosion.
They were running shingles through vats filled with diesel fuel and petroleum-based solvent to turn the material into sand, fiberglass and oil. The company would then sell those three materials.
According to the documents obtained by the Register, the company has been testing its machines when the explosion occurred. The company ran tests for roughly 30 hours between November and December and turned 1,700 tons of shingles into 160,000 of oil.
C6-zero told EPA officials the vat had 60,000 gallons in it at the time of the explosion, most of which was destroyed in the fire. A company representative later told the EPA the facility still had 100,000 gallons of oil in late January.
The Register reports the company estimated the damage to the factory and cleanup costs from the explosion could total around $2.6 million.
The documents obtained by the Register from the EPA also detailed information about C6-Zero's manufacturing process. The company believed it could to one ton of asphalt shingles into 2.3 barrels of oil.
The company estimates it could process 800 tons of shingles daily and operate 24/7. Based on those estimates, the company could produce 1,840 barrels of oil per day, at least 650,000 a year and make at least $65,000 a year.
This week, cleanup began at the plant. It is part of a court-ordered settlement between the state and C6-Zero. The company had to pay more than $330,000 to Iowa based EcoSource, which specialized in cleaning up after industrial ecological disasters.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said C6-Zero is currently complying and recently provided the DNR with a list of chemicals at the plant. The DNR has not released the list of chemicals publicly.
C6-Zero is also on the hook for how much it costs the DNR to decontaminate Marengo's retention pond, where most of the runoff went into, and it has been frozen there all winter. The DNR estimates the project will take four weeks, but they have yet to determine an exact cost.