Remains of missing New Hampton man found, one person charged with his murder

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Remains found at a residence in Elma back in November have been positively identified as those of Jonathan Espzarza, 30 of New Hampton.
Espzarza was last seen leaving his home to go visit a friend in Elma in October. A $5,000 reward was being offered by the New Hampton Police Department to anyone with information in the case.
New Hampton Police have arrested Sayvonne Eugene Jordan in connection to the murder. He is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Howard County Jail. His bond is set at $1,000,000 cash.
Howard County Sheriff Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation discovered human remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma following an investigation and search warrant.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and that more information will be released later once it becomes available.