 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be lower at times from a
combination of the strong winds and falling snow over eastern
Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Relaxation in the air comes to Gray Lane Yoga in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
Gray Lane Yoga

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Get ready to enjoy the relaxation of yoga in the comfort of a hammock.

Gray Lane Yoga in Waterloo held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday. Where they introduced their new aerial yoga sessions. That will have people performing everyday yoga poses, all while sitting in a hammock.

First opening in November 2020. The studio began construction on providing this new service in 2022. Thanks to the help of Main Street Waterloo and being named the first recipient of the Downtown IMPACT Grant

The grant helps provide a chance for local businesses to positively impact their community. 

Gray Lane Yoga is located on West Second Street in downtown Waterloo. To learn more about their business and their hours of operation, visit their Facebook page. 

Tags

Recommended for you