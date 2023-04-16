Relaxation in the air comes to Gray Lane Yoga in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Get ready to enjoy the relaxation of yoga in the comfort of a hammock.
Gray Lane Yoga in Waterloo held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday. Where they introduced their new aerial yoga sessions. That will have people performing everyday yoga poses, all while sitting in a hammock.
First opening in November 2020. The studio began construction on providing this new service in 2022. Thanks to the help of Main Street Waterloo and being named the first recipient of the Downtown IMPACT Grant.
The grant helps provide a chance for local businesses to positively impact their community.
Gray Lane Yoga is located on West Second Street in downtown Waterloo. To learn more about their business and their hours of operation, visit their Facebook page.