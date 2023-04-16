Relaxation in air comes to Gray Lane Yoga in Waterloo

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be lower at times from a combination of the strong winds and falling and/or blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&