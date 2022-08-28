Reflecting on challenges, lessons learned during opening season of Lost Island Theme Park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The opening season of Lost Island Theme Park is now in the books. The park closed its gates for the year early, and Sunday was its last day open.
There were high hopes for the park's first year when it opened to visitors in June, but the opening summer did not turn out the way they had planned. About a month into operation, the park saw roughly 250-700 guests daily.
"We were projecting a lot higher numbers than we saw," General Manager Eric Bertch said.
Between the low attendance and a lack of staff, Bertch said they felt they had no choice but to close early for the season.
"When those numbers didn't continue to improve, and with the staffing challenges we were having, it didn't make sense for us to remain open and lose money," he said.
Several rides at the park, including the Launch Coaster and Flume ride, never opened. Both are major rides at the park. Bertch hopes to get them up and running this Fall, so they are ready to go next season.
"We learned that amusement rides are much less reliable than waterslides," he said. "The learning curve on the nuances of operating those rights took us a little longer than we hoped."
While challenges have beset the opening season, Bertch said he and his staff learned a lot throughout it.
"The park has continued to improve, and the rides have become much more reliable," he said.
Bertch said they received a lot of positive feedback from the customers who came out to the park this summer about the themes, details and staff.
"We are happy that we did have some guests out here to help us learn and overcome those challenges," he said. "We are happy people have enjoyed what we put together because we did put a lot of effort into all the things you don't necessarily see on your first pass through."
They plan to use the off-season to take customer feedback and things they learned in the past two months to improve the experience for guests in 2023.
"As far as implementing things going forward, just optimizing how the front gate works to account for a larger influx of people, the speed of service in restaurants, and delivering a great guest experience with the friendliness of our staff is something that we're going to continue to improve on," Bertch said.
Next year, the park hopes to be open during the evenings, Fridays and Saturdays, which Bertch said will require 70 to 90 more seasonal workers. They are already taking applications to fill their anticipated 300 seasonal jobs next summer and plan to start hiring in February.
"We have always tried to bring a world-class entertainment attraction to the area. For people who have traveled outside of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, I think they would find that we can stand up close to many of the big players in the industry," Bertch said.