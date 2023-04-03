Reconstruction project bringing new roundabouts to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Falls officials are looking ahead to a Spring full of construction and, hopefully, smoother traffic later this year.
Construction starts Monday along Main Street as the city looks to add three new roundabouts to the popular thoroughfare. In fact, it's an undertaking years in the making after the city commissioned a traffic study in 2018.
Principal Engineer Luke Andreasen said the roundabouts will help with traffic backups in the area.
"The roundabouts will make the traffic flow more smoothly," Andreasen said.
Crews will start removing pavement, trees, and sidewalks and eventually convert the stretch of roads between 6th Street and University to three lanes with a middle turn lane.
Andreasen says the project is crucial to the city above, and below the surface.
"The sanitary sewer is over 100-years old and it's a clay pipe, so it needs to be replaced," he said. "We are also adding quite a bit of storm sewer to improve drainage in the area."
Crews will start to close off the streets north of 6th and 9th, as well as south of 18th and 21st. The area will be closed for the next twelve weeks.
The city will have marked detour routes for the duration of the project.