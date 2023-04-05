Rainfall amounts and hail reports

We avoided tornadic activity with the storms in our area yesterday and last night, but they were very efficient hail producers since the storms were elevated and could tap into some colder air. Severe hail is 1" and we saw many reports above that, up to golf ball size (1.75"), especially in Buchanan and Linn County. Below is a list of hail reports, from largest to smallest and is in no way an exhaustive list of what might have actually fallen.
|Winthrop
|1.75
|1 WNW Independence
|1.75
|2 NE Plum River
|1.75
|1 NNE Marion
|1.75
|Miles
|1.5
|Nora
|1.5
|Marion
|1.5
|1 S Cedar Rapids
|1.5
|Marion
|1.5
|3 ESE Hiawatha
|1.25
|3 NNE Cedar Rapids
|1.25
|6 NE Van Horne
|1
|Vinton
|1
|1 WNW Vinton
|1
|Urbana
|1
|Urbana
|1
|Strawberry Point
|1
|Masonville
|1
|1 SW Iowa Falls
|1
|1 W Williamsburg
|1
|Williamsburg
|1
|Nora
|1
|1 SW University Heights
|1
|2 SSE Hiawatha
|1
|2 W Cedar Rapids
|1
|1 NNE Cedar Rapids
|1
|3 SW Marion
|1
|3 NNE Cedar Rapids
|1
|2 NNE Cedar Rapids
|1
|2 NNE Marion
|1
|1 NW Marion
|1
|1 NNW Marion
|1
|1 ENE Marion
|1
|1 NE Marion
|1
|2 WNW Marion
|1
|1 NE Marion
|1
|Melbourne
|1
|Laurel
|1
|Vining
|1
|2 S Dumont
|0.88
|2 SSE Hiawatha
|0.75
|1 W Marion
|0.75
|2 NE Marion
|0.75
|1 S Marion
|0.75
|2 N Dundee
|0.7
|Wadena
|0.7
|Charles City
|0.7
|1 SW Williamsburg
|0.7
|1 NE Fairfax
|0.7
|Osage
|0.7
|1 NW Bassett
|0.5
|1 NW Bassett
|0.5
|2 SSW Hiawatha
|0.5
|Hiawatha
|0.5
|2 NE Cedar Rapids
|0.5
|7 NE Marshalltown
|0.5
|2 N Washington
|0.5
|1 SSE Atkins
|0.25
|Belle Plaine
|0.25
|Bassett
|0.25
|Charles City
|0.25
|Lancaster
|0.25
|1 SW Williamsburg
|0.25
|2 WNW Marion
|0.25
|2 WSW Marion
|0.25
|6 NE Marshalltown
|0.25
Here is a full list of rainfall totals:
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.47
|Dubuque
|0.37
|Cedar Rapids
|0.12
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.49
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.14
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.10
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.24
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.22
|Aurora
|0.76
|Beaman
|0.44
|Belle Plaine
|0.43
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.35
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.16
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.44
|Cedar Falls
|0.49
|Cedar Falls
|0.39
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.44
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.51
|Cedar Rapids
|0.30
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.26
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.29
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.33
|Central City
|0.44
|Coralville 2 NNE
|0.12
|Coralville Lake
|0.16
|Decorah
|0.14
|Decorah
|0.10
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.37
|Dubuque
|0.28
|Dubuque #3
|0.26
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.26
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.30
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.31
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.61
|Dysart
|0.52
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.60
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.36
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.87
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.54
|Elizabeth
|0.35
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.40
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.71
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.70
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.11
|Fairbank
|0.29
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.36
|Garber
|0.36
|Garwin
|1.14
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|1.13
|Grundy Center
|0.45
|Grundy Center
|0.41
|Guttenberg l&d 10
|0.28
|Hampton
|0.18
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.89
|Haven 1 NE
|0.71
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.29
|Independence
|1.08
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|1.32
|Ionia 2 W
|0.22
|Iowa City
|0.15
|Iowa City
|0.13
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.13
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.20
|Iowa Falls
|0.55
|Johnson County EMA
|0.35
|Kesley
|0.17
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.80
|Ladora
|0.06
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.36
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.04
|Littleport
|0.50
|Lone Tree
|0.58
|Lowden
|0.23
|Lynxville Dam 9
|1.00
|Manchester
|0.31
|Manchester No. 2
|0.36
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.13
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.12
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.23
|Marion
|0.40
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.33
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.34
|Marquette
|0.43
|Marshalltown
|0.67
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|1.04
|Monticello
|0.17
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.92
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.08
|New hampton
|0.09
|New Hampton
|0.13
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.08
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.09
|New Hartford
|0.23
|North English
|0.08
|Oelwein
|0.49
|Olin
|0.15
|Osage
|0.25
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.58
|Oxford 3 E
|0.04
|Parkersburg
|0.53
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.42
|Parnell 4 S
|0.06
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.22
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.25
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.45
|Reinbeck
|0.44
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.23
|Riverside
|0.15
|Riverside
|0.15
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.30
|Rowley
|0.41
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.27
|Sigourney
|0.07
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.13
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.06
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.04
|Spillville
|0.13
|St. Ansgar
|0.05
|Stanley 4 W
|0.76
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.75
|Stockton
|0.31
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.31
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.26
|Tama
|0.36
|Tipton
|0.29
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.20
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.45
|Traer
|0.79
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.20
|Urbana
|0.53
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.50
|Vinton
|0.23
|Washington
|0.11
|Washington
|0.19
|Waterloo
|0.26
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.38
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.45
|Waupeton
|0.29
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.10
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.22
|Yellow River State Forest
|1.25