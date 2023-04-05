Rainfall amounts and hail reports

 Skip to main content
We avoided tornadic activity with the storms in our area yesterday and last night, but they were very efficient hail producers since the storms were elevated and could tap into some colder air. Severe hail is 1" and we saw many reports above that, up to golf ball size (1.75"), especially in Buchanan and Linn County. Below is a list of hail reports, from largest to smallest and is in no way an exhaustive list of what might have actually fallen. 

Winthrop1.75
1 WNW Independence1.75
2 NE Plum River1.75
1 NNE Marion1.75
Miles1.5
Nora1.5
Marion1.5
1 S Cedar Rapids1.5
Marion1.5
3 ESE Hiawatha1.25
3 NNE Cedar Rapids1.25
6 NE Van Horne1
Vinton1
1 WNW Vinton1
Urbana1
Urbana1
Strawberry Point1
Masonville1
1 SW Iowa Falls1
1 W Williamsburg1
Williamsburg1
Nora1
1 SW University Heights1
2 SSE Hiawatha1
2 W Cedar Rapids1
1 NNE Cedar Rapids1
3 SW Marion1
3 NNE Cedar Rapids1
2 NNE Cedar Rapids1
2 NNE Marion1
1 NW Marion1
1 NNW Marion1
1 ENE Marion1
1 NE Marion1
2 WNW Marion1
1 NE Marion1
Melbourne1
Laurel1
Vining1
2 S Dumont0.88
2 SSE Hiawatha0.75
1 W Marion0.75
2 NE Marion0.75
1 S Marion0.75
2 N Dundee0.7
Wadena0.7
Charles City0.7
1 SW Williamsburg0.7
1 NE Fairfax0.7
Osage0.7
1 NW Bassett0.5
1 NW Bassett0.5
2 SSW Hiawatha0.5
Hiawatha0.5
2 NE Cedar Rapids0.5
7 NE Marshalltown0.5
2 N Washington0.5
1 SSE Atkins0.25
Belle Plaine0.25
Bassett0.25
Charles City0.25
Lancaster0.25
1 SW Williamsburg0.25
2 WNW Marion0.25
2 WSW Marion0.25
6 NE Marshalltown0.25

Here is a full list of rainfall totals: 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.47
Dubuque0.37
Cedar Rapids0.12
Iowa City0.10
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.49
Anamosa 1 S0.14
Anamosa 3 SSW0.10
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.24
Asbury 0.6 S 0.22
Aurora0.76
Beaman0.44
Belle Plaine0.43
Belle Plaine 3 S0.35
Bellevue L&D 120.16
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.44
Cedar Falls0.49
Cedar Falls0.39
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.44
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.51
Cedar Rapids0.30
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.26
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.29
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.33
Central City0.44
Coralville 2 NNE0.12
Coralville Lake0.16
Decorah0.14
Decorah0.10
Dorchester 3 S0.37
Dubuque0.28
Dubuque #30.26
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.26
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.30
Dubuque L&D 110.31
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.61
Dysart0.52
Dysart 3.1 N 0.60
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.36
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.87
Eldorado 1 E0.54
Elizabeth0.35
Elkader 5 NW0.40
Elkader 6 SSW0.71
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.70
Ely 0.5 SE 0.11
Fairbank0.29
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.36
Garber0.36
Garwin1.14
Gays Mills 1.0 NE1.13
Grundy Center0.45
Grundy Center0.41
Guttenberg l&d 100.28
Hampton0.18
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.89
Haven 1 NE0.71
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.29
Independence1.08
Independence 0.6 ESE 1.32
Ionia 2 W0.22
Iowa City0.15
Iowa City0.13
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.13
Iowa City 4 NE0.20
Iowa Falls0.55
Johnson County EMA0.35
Kesley0.17
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.80
Ladora0.06
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.36
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.04
Littleport0.50
Lone Tree0.58
Lowden0.23
Lynxville Dam 91.00
Manchester0.31
Manchester No. 20.36
Maquoketa 4 W0.13
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.12
Marengo 3.6 N 0.23
Marion0.40
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.33
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.34
Marquette0.43
Marshalltown0.67
McGregor 6.4 WNW 1.04
Monticello0.17
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.92
Nashua 2 SW0.08
New hampton0.09
New Hampton0.13
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.08
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.09
New Hartford0.23
North English0.08
Oelwein0.49
Olin0.15
Osage0.25
Osage 4.7 E 0.58
Oxford 3 E0.04
Parkersburg0.53
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.42
Parnell 4 S0.06
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.22
Peosta 2.9 E 0.25
Prairie Du Chien0.45
Reinbeck0.44
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.23
Riverside0.15
Riverside0.15
Robins 0.8 SE 0.30
Rowley0.41
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.27
Sigourney0.07
Sigourney 2 S0.13
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.06
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.04
Spillville0.13
St. Ansgar0.05
Stanley 4 W0.76
Steuben 4 SE0.75
Stockton0.31
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.31
Stockton 4.6 NW0.26
Tama0.36
Tipton0.29
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.20
Toledo 1 NW0.45
Traer0.79
Tripoli 2 N0.20
Urbana0.53
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.50
Vinton0.23
Washington0.11
Washington0.19
Waterloo0.26
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.38
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.45
Waupeton0.29
Wellman 4.0 E 0.10
Williamsburg 3 SE0.22
Yellow River State Forest1.25

