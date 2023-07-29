Race for a cause: Cedar Falls hosts second annual rubber duck splash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - For the second straight year the Cedar Falls Aquatic Center was filled with over 4,000 rubber ducks Saturday morning all for a good cause.
4,244 ducks were adopted by the community to race in the lazy river to raise money and awareness for people living with disabilities in Iowa.
Proceeds went to North Star Community Services, which is a non-profit that helps provide quality support services and programs to adults with disabilities.
The top three finishers in Saturday's race each received between $250 and $1,000. In addition to the Rubber Duck Splash, the non-profit helped put on the Rubber Duck Dash 5k Saturday morning too.
