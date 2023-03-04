Prom's Closet makes prom a reality for teens Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Every high schooler envisions going to prom, but for many teens and their families, getting ready for it can be a difficult financial choice.
That's where the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls comes in to lend a helping hand. The non-profit held their 12th annual Prom's Closet Friday and Saturday. Offering both new and gently worn prom attire at a discounted rate.
From prom dresses, to shoes, and other accessories. The group gets the clothing every year from donations made by the Cedar Valley community throughout the year.
Teens lined up in Crossroads Mall to look over this year's selection. While dresses can sometimes cost anywhere between $100 to $600. Dresses at Prom's Closet were just $20. With shoes just $3 and all other accessories available for $1.
Ashley Lang, the group's Co-Chair says they received between 1,500 and 2,000 dresses this year and were able to sell hundreds and hundreds of them.
You can learn more about the Junior League here.