Private investigator offers $25,000 reward for information in Jodi Huisentruit case

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) A private investigator is offering a $25,00 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the recovery of the remains of Judi Huisentruit.
Huisentruit was the morning news anchor for KIMT in Mason City. She disappeared in June 1995 before her shift.
Huisentruit was last heard from by a coworker at KIMT when she was late for the morning show. When Jodi still didn't show up for work a few hours later, police arrived at her apartment complex to find signs of a struggle.
Steve Ridge has been digging into her story and investigating the case for the last three years.
Ridge said he is making the reward offer as a private citizen and with the blessing of Huisentruit's sister, JoAnn Nathe.
"I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi's body was discarded," Ridge said.
The reward is not contingent on authorities cracking the case, making an arrest and ultimately securing a conviction, just that Jodi's remains are recovered.
In 2020, Ridge told KWWL uncovered previously unknown information from new witnesses and passed it along to the proper authorities. Later that same year, he told KWWL he was able to secure a confession from someone who destroyed evidence that might have been crucial in solving the case.
"I am now extremely confident that multiple people know what happened to Jodi. Eventually, someone may decide to talk," Ridge said. "We hope to encourage that possibility."
The case still finds active support from an online community at FindJodi.com.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.