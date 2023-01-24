Power restored to Grundy Center after morning outage

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The power to Grundy Center has been restored after 10:00 a.m. after the Grundy Center Community School District had cancelled classes due to the temporary outage.
An investigation into what caused the outage is ongoing. Police say that they don't believe that foul play is suspected.
The Grundy Center Community School District has canceled classes Tuesday due to the early morning power outage.
KWWL received emails of the outage around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office confirmed the city-wide power outage.
The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.
