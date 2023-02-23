Power outages in the KWWL viewing area

(KWWL) - Households across the KWWL viewing area are experiencing power outages Thursday.
According to the outage map, 4,000 customers are without power. The company reporting the most outages overall is Alliant Energy.
In the KWWL viewing area, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Cedar, Linn, Benton, Tama, Iowa and Johnson counties have all reported power outages.
These are the reported outages by county as of 7:40 AM:
- Black Hawk - 103
- Buchanan - 240
- Delaware - 280
- Dubuque - 422
- Jones - 400
- Cedar - 303
- Linn - 174
- Benton - 34
- Tama - 166
- Iowa - 74
- Johnson - 461
This is a developing story and this article will be updated throughout the day as outages continue to be reported and resolved.