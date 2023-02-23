 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning...

.Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end
by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid
morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the
teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard
this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the
morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power
issues due to ice on trees and lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Power outages in the KWWL viewing area

Iowa Outage Map 2/23 7:30 AM
Meg Swanson

(KWWL) - Households across the KWWL viewing area are experiencing power outages Thursday.

According to the outage map, 4,000 customers are without power. The company reporting the most outages overall is Alliant Energy.

In the KWWL viewing area, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Cedar, Linn, Benton, Tama, Iowa and Johnson counties have all reported power outages.

These are the reported outages by county as of 7:40 AM:

  • Black Hawk - 103
  • Buchanan - 240
  • Delaware - 280
  • Dubuque - 422
  • Jones - 400
  • Cedar - 303
  • Linn - 174
  • Benton - 34
  • Tama - 166
  • Iowa - 74
  • Johnson - 461

This is a developing story and this article will be updated throughout the day as outages continue to be reported and resolved.