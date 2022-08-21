Postville Police Chief facing backlash for using derogatory term on video

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)- A Northeast Iowa Police chief is facing criticism for a comment he made during an interaction caught on camera. Video has made the rounds on social media, showing Postville Police Chief Matt Ellis using a derogatory term for someone with developmental disabilities.
In the brief 12-second video, Ellis asks a young man where they will go to school this year, Postville High School, or the alternative learning center in town. He uses the derogatory term to refer to the town's alternative school.
"He is someone the kids are supposed to look up to. He was in uniform when he said it," Jordin Hughes, who witnessed what happened, said. "He's a grown adult, and he knows better. I feel like it was super unprofessional."
Ellis has been Postville's Police Chief since June 2020. According to the Postville Herald, he has worked as a full-time employee at the department since 2017. Before that, he worked part-time as an officer in Postville for seven years.
Ellis made the comment as he was leaving and backing out of the driveway in a police car. It is not clear what the original call he responded to was.
The brief clip that has gone viral is only a small snapshot of a longer interaction that the City of Postville said was contentious.
Hughes posted the clip of the exchange between Ellis and a young man that KWWL is choosing not to identify because he is under the age of 18 on her Facebook page.
"I thought people were just gonna brush it off and not care," she said. "Then many people started commenting, sharing and viewing it."
According to Hughes, it started after Ellis asked the young man to go back inside the house, but he refused. Hughes said the teenager did give Ellis some attitude.
"He called him a couple of bad names," Hughes said.
In a statement to KWWL, Postville Mayor Dennis Koenig said, "they strive to be a welcoming community for all."
"Hurtful comments can be made in moments of conflict or frustration that are often regretted after emotions cool," Koenig said. "Comments made in these moments do not reflect the City of Postville and the City will continue to work with its staff to build bridges to all members of the community."
Hughes said she found Ellis' comment particularly offensive because she has relatives who have relatives with learning and mental disabilities.
"That's the word most of the time people will use to describe them to be rude," she said. "It's not an appropriate word to be using."
Hughes said she is also disappointed Ellis used the derogatory term to describe the alternative school in Postville because she attended and graduated from it.
"I was skipping school, and I was not being a responsible kid," she said. "When I went to high school, I would sit there and cry and cry and cry in classes because I didn't understand what they were trying to teach me, and the teachers would not care."
Thanks to the alternative school, she got her diploma and walked across the stage with her class. She feels many people don't fully understand what an alternative school does or the types of students it serves.
Neither Hughes nor Postville Police responded to multiple requests from KWWL for comment by the time of publication.