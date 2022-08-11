Possible human remains being investigated in the Iowa River

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Wednesday the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Marshall County Conservation team discovered potential human bones in the Iowa River.
According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, Deputies were directed to a remote area around 4:00 p.m. where they found a possible human jawbone. Conservation staff were there conducting a biological and wildlife survey when they made the startling discovery.
The jawbone was intact, however the condition was deteriorated, with officials saying it's possible that the bone is several years old. After a search of the area, three more potential human bones were discovered.
Marshall County Medical Examiner was contacted to collect the remains. They'll be sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office for further testing to confirm if the remains are human or not.
If others run into suspicious remains, contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 641-754-6380.
The Department is assuring the public that there is no threat as the investigation gets underway.