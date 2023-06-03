Pop-up selfie museum honors Waterloo East student

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A popular Waterloo East high school student was honored at a fundraiser Saturday more than two years after she tragically lost her life.
The Courtyard Mariott put on nine exhibits of a pop-up selfie museum and a silent auction in memory of DeNae Nash as her family keeps her legacy alive. Among the exhibits was a mural of a pair of large angel wings and a nine-foot moon
Her family has set up the "DeNae Nash Purple Hearts Foundation" in her honor to help others in the community. Proceeds will also benefit Waterloo Schools, create basketball camps, and create a scholarship through the Waterloo Community Foundation.
Nash was just 21 when she died in November 2020.
You can learn more about DeNae and her foundation here.