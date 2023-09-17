Police investigating after anti-LGBTQ messages spray painted onto buildings in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities are investigating after anti-LGBTQIA+ messages were spray painted on several buildings in Decorah on Saturday night.
The buildings were in the area of Broadway and Winnebago Street. The vandalism occurred at the Decorah Lutheran Church and the United Church of Christ right next door, which has a prominent display out front of five rainbow color doors that say, "God's doors are open to all." There was also graffiti on the property of the courthouse across the street.
Decorah Lutheran Church posted images of the spray painted vandalism on Facebook on Sunday.
"Our building and other buildings in the Courthouse Neighborhood were vandalized last night. Fear and hate is not what God is about. We worship the God of love and peace.Today we read from Romans 14:10-11. 'Why do you pass judgment on your brother or sister? Or you, why do you despise your brother or sister? For we will all stand before the judgement seat of God. For it is written, "As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall give praise to God."'We aren't here to judge others. We are here to love God and love our neighbors." -Facebook post from Decorah Lutheran Church.
Decorah Police and the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office are investigating the overnight vandalism. They are asking for the community's help in finding those responsible. Authorities are asking anyone with information or video camera footage from the Winnebago and Water Street area to the Decorah Middle School area to contact them.
The vandalism occurred on the same weekend as Decorah Pride. The event is not held during Pride Month in June when other pride event typically occur because Luther College students are away then. Several pride-related events took place on Saturday, including a park party and parade.
Decorah Pride responded to the vandalism and graffiti in a Facebook Post.
"Yesterday, we celebrated the power of love in our community. Then messages of hate were scrawled overnight on various churches and public buildings," Decorah Pride wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. "Threats of violence to person or property cannot deter us from uplifting one another and affirming our full humanity. We will continue to work toward building a community of support and belonging. Hate has no place here."
Decorah Pride was among the groups and community members who gathered at the Decorah United Church of Christ on Sunday afternoon to help clean up from the vandalism.
The group sang, prayed and started the process of cleaning, scrubbing and restoring the buildings from the graffiti.
"We give thanks for the witness of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex plus folks in Decorah, and we grieve they have been hurt by these harmful messages," Pastor Amy Zalk Larson of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church said during the gathering. "We thank all who have gathered as a public witness and church to say no to hatred and yes to justice and your celebration of all people, for your love for this whole community, especially for our LGBTQIA siblings in Decorah."
Religious leaders at the gathering said fear and hate are not what God is about and spoke of love and peace.
"We grieve in the aftermath of violence after such a beautiful time in our community yesterday," Zalk Larson said.
Religious leaders called for an end to hatred, discrimination, violence and oppression.
"We long for a day when all of your beloved children of all gender identities and sexual orientation, all of our beloved people are celebrated, honored and welcomed fully," Zalk Larson said.
Community members joined in song at the event, signing, "we resist, we refuse to let hatred win. We rise up. We won't back down. We are in this until the end."
While the community made progress in cleaning up the damage from the overnight vandalism, professional companies will likely have to be brought in to help.
Anyone with information about the damage or video camera footage from the area should contact Decorah Police at 563-382-3667 or the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office at 563-382-4268.