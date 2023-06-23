Planned Parenthood to close Cedar Falls location, add services to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Planned Parenthood is consolidating offices to meet staffing challenges.
The organization is permanently closing its Cedar Falls location but hopes to expand services at the Cedar Rapids location.
Since the United State Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last summer, Planned Parenthood said it has seen a 13% drop in abortions in Iowa.
The five-state region Iowa is a part of has seen a 100% increase in people traveling from other states to get abortion care as a growing number of states continue to restrict the procedure.
"The abortion access crisis across is a healthcare emergency across our country, and we are laser-focused on providing care in more equitable ways and meeting the increased demand for abortion care as patients travel from all over the country," Dr. Sarah Traxler, the Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States said.
Traxler said staffing has been a challenge, and they are making changes to keep up with demand.
"As providers, we have been adapting to all of these changes. We've invested in telehealth services that allow patients to get the expert nonjudgmental care they need in our health centers from wherever they are," Traxler said.
Meantime, anti-abortion rights groups said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling was invigorating and gave them hope.
"People are invigorated. They are hopeful they feel that all their years of prayer and advocacy are finally coming to fruition when we saw the end of Roe V Wade," Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates Maggie DeWitte said.
They say it was just the first step, and their work continues, especially after the Iowa Supreme Court's recent decision not to allow the so-called "fetal heartbeat bill" to take effect.
"We need to embolden the people in Iowa to continue to be active on this issue because women are being harmed and babies in the womb are not protected 42 and so we have work to do," DeWitte said.
To mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on Saturday, Pulse Life held a rally on the west steps of the Iowa State Capitol.
In Iowa, abortion is still legal for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.