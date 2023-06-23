Planned Parenthood to close Cedar Falls location, add services to Cedar Rapids

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa...
Southwestern Bremer County in northeastern Iowa...
North central Grundy County in central Iowa...
Southeastern Butler County in north central Iowa...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parkersburg,
or 13 miles south of Allison, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
New Hartford around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shell
Rock, Janesville, Waverly Municipal Airport, Waverly and Denver.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, north
central and northeastern Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                UNION
WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA,
ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON,
CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM,
ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

Planned Parenthood to close Cedar Falls location, add services to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Planned Parenthood is consolidating offices to meet staffing challenges.

The organization is permanently closing its Cedar Falls location but hopes to expand services at the Cedar Rapids location.

Since the United State Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last summer, Planned Parenthood said it has seen a 13% drop in abortions in Iowa.

The five-state region Iowa is a part of has seen a 100% increase in people traveling from other states to get abortion care as a growing number of states continue to restrict the procedure.

"The abortion access crisis across is a healthcare emergency across our country, and we are laser-focused on providing care in more equitable ways and meeting the increased demand for abortion care as patients travel from all over the country," Dr. Sarah Traxler, the Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States said.

Traxler said staffing has been a challenge, and they are making changes to keep up with demand.

"As providers, we have been adapting to all of these changes. We've invested in telehealth services that allow patients to get the expert nonjudgmental care they need in our health centers from wherever they are," Traxler said.

Meantime, anti-abortion rights groups said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling was invigorating and gave them hope.

"People are invigorated. They are hopeful they feel that all their years of prayer and advocacy are finally coming to fruition when we saw the end of Roe V Wade," Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates Maggie DeWitte said.

They say it was just the first step, and their work continues, especially after the Iowa Supreme Court's recent decision not to allow the so-called "fetal heartbeat bill" to take effect.

"We need to embolden the people in Iowa to continue to be active on this issue because women are being harmed and babies in the womb are not protected 42 and so we have work to do," DeWitte said.

To mark the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on Saturday, Pulse Life held a rally on the west steps of the Iowa State Capitol.

In Iowa, abortion is still legal for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.