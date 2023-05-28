People unaccounted for after building partially collapses in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- Davenport Firefighters are searching for survivors after a building partially collapsed in the 300 block of Main Street in Davenport Sunday afternoon.
The building that partially collapsed is a six-story apartment building called "The Davenport."
Davenport Firefighters and Davenport Police Officers responded to reports of a collapsed building just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters found a large natural gas leak and water leaking from all floors.
It is not clear if there are any injuries or deaths. Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said crews rescued seven people and safely escorted more than a dozen others out of the building.
Right now, Carlsten said their primary concerns are with the structural stability of the building and located missing people.
Carlsten said some people are unaccounted for, but they do not have an accurate number of people missing.
Crews will work through the night conducting a secondary search of the building and beginning the search and rescue operations for a debris pile at the bottom of the building.
Crews are working to secure the surrounding area and disconnect utilities.
The north side of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church on North Main Street is serving as a reunification point.
The city said the building owner did have permits to make repairs to the exterior brick walls of the building. City inspectors said they have addressed several issues with the building owner in the past and issued notices and orders, including for bricks falling off the side of the building last week.