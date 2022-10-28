Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attacked at home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple's home in San Francisco early Friday morning, the Democratic speaker's office said in a statement. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said the assailant is in custody and a motive is being investigated. The speaker was in Washington at the time of the attack, a spokesperson said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.