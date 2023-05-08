Overnight storms leave significant damage across southeastern counties

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Sunday night storms left a significant amount of damage across Iowa's southeastern counties.
In Johnson County, the Green Castle Aero Club had noticeable roof and siding damage. Other reports in the county included downed trees and powerlines near Kent Park.
Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Dave Wilson said, a majority of Sunday's storm damage was reported in Oxford and Tiffin.
Iowa County also saw significant damage from Sunday's storms.
The roof over the pool at Amana Elementary School was ripped off following the storms. As of Monday morning, the pool roof was hanging off the side of the gymnasiums roof.
The roof over the pool appeared to have been the only part of the building that was impacted from the storms.
Amana Elementary posted on their Facebook page late Sunday night, and said there are no plans to cancel or delay instruction.