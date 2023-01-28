Overnight stops for 2023 RAGBRAI announced

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The overnight stops for the 2023 edition of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI are out. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the route loosely replicates the original one.
The route starts in Sioux City on July 22 and ends in Davenport on July 29. Along the way, there are two overnight stops in Eastern Iowa. Riders will stop in Tama-Toledo on Day 5, July 27, and Coralville on Day 6, July 28.
The 2023 route is 500 miles long and includes 16,549 feet of climb.
"RAGBRAI is a special event that the City of Coralville holds near and dear to our heart," Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said. "The synergy of this being the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 150th anniversary of Coralville is a perfect fit. We'll be ready to welcome riders to the 'Hub of Hospitality' in Coralville."
Foster said they would form committees to coordinate housing, camping, entertainment, public safety and communications. S.T. Morrison Park will be a hub for camping and entertainment.
"It takes a full community effort to host RAGBRAI," Foster said. "Coralville has shown time and again that we are up to the task."
From west to east, here are the 2023 overnight stops:
- Expo Day - July 22: Sioux City
- Day 1 - July 23: Storm Lake in Buena Vista County
- Day 2 - July 24: Carroll in Carroll County
- Day 3 - July 25: Ames
- Day 4 - July 26: Des Moines
- Day 5 - July 27: Tama-Toledo
- Day 6 - July 28: Coralville
- Day 7 - July 29: Davenport
More details about the route will be announced in the coming weeks and months.
You can find out more about the Coralville stop at Coralvilleragbrai.com, on Twitter at @cville_ragbrai, Instagram @ragbraicoralville, and Facebook @ragbraicville.