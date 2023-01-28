Overnight stops for 2023 RAGBRAI announced

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Continues Over the Northern Half of Iowa Tonight, then Bitter Cold Overnight... Light falling snow and areas of blowing snow will linger into the night across the northern half of Iowa with additional accumulations of an inch or less. Cold air will also continue to settle in overnight with wind chills dropping into the teens and 20s below zero. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&